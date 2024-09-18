20,753 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Piper Sandler started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

