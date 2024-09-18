2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get 2U alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 2U

2U Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $757,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $135.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.