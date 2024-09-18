3,076 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

