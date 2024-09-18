31,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 767,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 296,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 173,157 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 123,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.