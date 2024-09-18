3,356 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

