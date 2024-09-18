35,655 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

