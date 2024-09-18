38,228 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CAE by 36.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 1,466,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CAE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 496,640 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

