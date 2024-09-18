383,762 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 383,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $27.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

