3,902 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

