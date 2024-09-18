42,000 Shares in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 6.7 %

UMAC stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.54.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Unusual Machines Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

