4,242 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after buying an additional 240,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

