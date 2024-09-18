4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 4.2% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 43,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 861,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $777,401. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 652.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

