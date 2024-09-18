569 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $534.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.