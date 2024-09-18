6,285 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

