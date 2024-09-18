6,728 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

