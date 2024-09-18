8,096 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

