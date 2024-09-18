84,363 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

