A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich Sells 14,500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 305,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

