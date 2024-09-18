A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich Sells 14,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Free Report) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 305,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.