A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 5.1%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.51. 176,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 368,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $988.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

