A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AZ stock remained flat at $0.69 on Wednesday. 127,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,485. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

