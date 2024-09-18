Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.26 and last traded at $136.53. 277,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,709,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.70.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.