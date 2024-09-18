Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.87

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.87 and last traded at $109.97, with a volume of 18617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

