Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,457,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,724 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 254,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock worth $30,139,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.