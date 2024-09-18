Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qifu Technology and Abits Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $14.02 billion 0.29 $603.58 million $3.86 6.48 Abits Group $5.34 million 3.56 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qifu Technology and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 28.06% 21.82% 10.30% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qifu Technology and Abits Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Abits Group.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Abits Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

