abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.83

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 3558590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 398,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

