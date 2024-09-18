Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 5,953 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 756.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

