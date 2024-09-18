Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1,384.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

ROL stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

