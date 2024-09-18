Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IKNA. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IKNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.