Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ennis by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

