Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 14.6% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

