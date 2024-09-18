Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 267.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

EBS stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

