Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 51.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 1.6 %

HOUS opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.