Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,429 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,429 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of NN worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NN by 3,510.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. NN had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

