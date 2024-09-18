Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,615 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

