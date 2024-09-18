Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,615 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.