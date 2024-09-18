Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,236 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,840,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 501,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 216,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

