Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 43.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.71 and a 200 day moving average of $412.45.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

