Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,480 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.