Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $34,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $89,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,304 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

