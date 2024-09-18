ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.61

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 650121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

