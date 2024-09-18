Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 353,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,733. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $356,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.