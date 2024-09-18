AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 5.3%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 653,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,077,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

