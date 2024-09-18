AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a one year low of C$7.94 and a one year high of C$7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

