AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a one year low of C$7.94 and a one year high of C$7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
