Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.12

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.12 and last traded at $135.09, with a volume of 63665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,611,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

