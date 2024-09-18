ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.42

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 1145934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -935.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

