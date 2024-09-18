ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.41. 8,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

