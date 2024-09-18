Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.85

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
