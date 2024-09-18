Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.85

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.1094 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.