Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.31 and last traded at $151.32. Approximately 9,297,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 60,408,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

