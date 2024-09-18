AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391,591 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.40% of AGCO worth $175,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

