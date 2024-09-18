ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.89

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

