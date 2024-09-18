AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$11.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on AGF Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.04.

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.44. 53,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,132. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.18.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Insiders bought 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

